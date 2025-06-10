Inter Milan partners with Fanatics to elevate fan experience for over 530M worldwide

FC Internazionale Milano, known globally as Inter or Inter Milan, and Fanatics have announced a new partnership that taps into the digital sports leader’s resources of e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and licensing for the famous soccer club.

Inter is one of Italy’s most storied franchises, as well as an innovative brand, as shown by this partnership with Fanatics.

The long-term partnership will leverage Fanatics’ vertical commerce model, local expertise and expansive global infrastructure to help elevate the global fan experience.

The growing rate of the "Nerazzurri," as the fan base is known, has FC Internazionale Milano’s Chief Revenue Officer Giorgio Ricci believing this is the perfect time to partner with Fanatics.

"Inter boasts a global fanbase of over 530 million people that are interested in our brand and ranks as the second fastest-growing European club since 2020," he said in a statement. "As our international presence continues to expand across every continent, it has become increasingly important for us to stay connected with our fans, wherever they may be.

"To achieve this, we are proud to partner with a global leader in sports merchandising like Fanatics. This collaboration will transform the way Inter is present in the retail sector – not only in Italy, but even more so on the international stage."

The partnership is determined to elevate Inter’s global brand through exclusive collections, locally relevant designs, expanded product range, seamless online and in-store experiences and much more.

Fanatics announced a similar deal with Inter’s Series A rival, Juventus FC, in June 2024, and much like Juventus’s white-and-black-striped jersey, Inter’s blue and black design is one of the most recognizable on the pitch across the globe.

"Inter is a powerhouse in world football, with a rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch," President of International at Fanatics Stephen Dowling said in a statement. "We’re excited to partner with such an iconic club to enhance the shopping experience for millions of fans, with incredible products and designs brought to life by our fantastic team based in Milano."

Lorenzo Forte, CEO of Fanatics Italy, added, "Inter means everything to its fans and we understand the responsibility that this deal brings. Our team in Italy will be laser focused on delivering for this passionate fanbase, providing an outstanding service and creating exciting new ways for them to connect with their club."

The announcement comes just one week before Inter, and many other famous soccer clubs around the world, compete in the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup, which will air exclusively on FOX Sports.

The Club World Cup is a preview of how the best players in the world will represent their countries in next year’s FIFA World Cup, held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Inter will start their Club World Cup schedule with a match against Mexico’s C.F. Monterrey at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on June 17.

