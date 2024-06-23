Fanatics, Juventus FC announce groundbreaking multiyear merchandise partnership

Juventus FC, one of the most recognizable soccer clubs from Italy’s Serie A, and Fanatics announced a wide-ranging partnership in which the digital sports leader will manage all merchandise for the club worldwide.

From e-commerce to retail, to manufacturing and licensing, Fanatics will work alongside Juventus to grow its brand and merchandise globally in a partnership that runs until the end of the 2034-2035 season.

"The world of merchandising has undergone an incredible evolution over the last ten or so years thanks to the entry of a player like Fanatics, which has revolutionized the industry across the world," said Francesco Calvo, managing director of revenue and football development at Juventus, in a statement.

"We are proud to join forces with a global leader like Fanatics for the development of such a strategic and fundamental part of our business. This partnership will allow us to get closer to our fans all over the world, thanks to global distribution and new investments that Fanatics and Juventus will make to develop our business to create a truly world class offering to our supporters."

Fanatics signed a similar deal with Paris St. Germain, the French soccer powerhouse, in 2020, boosting the brand and its products globally through e-commerce as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Like PSG, Juventus is one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world, and they're known globally for their black-and-white striped jerseys.

The club believes it will benefit from Fanatics’ experience around product manufacturing and distribution, e-commerce operation and vast licensee network, among other factors.

Fanatics will operate this partnership out of its Italy headquarters.

"We understand the history and significance of Juventus to both Italian and global football, and the Fanatics team based here in Italy will work nonstop to make sure that Juventus fans, both in Turin but also across the world, are given a world-class service, world-class products and world-class experience when they visit us," Fanatics Italy CEO Lorenzo Forte said. "Our knowledge and understanding of football here in Italy is unrivaled, and we can’t wait to begin our new partnership together with this historic club."

Fanatics has partnered with more than 900 sports organizations, teams and leagues across the globe, including UEFA and the English Premier League.

As they’ve done in their other partnerships, Juventus fans will have access to a revamped online store that will bring the widest range of merchandise for the club ever made available.

"Juventus is one of the iconic clubs in world football," said Stephen Dowling, president of international at Fanatics. "The club is recognized and supported across the globe. It leads the way both on and off the pitch, and we are honored to be working with it to revolutionize the experience for its fans both in-store and online through new product designs and better availability worldwide.

"This new partnership is one of the most significant we have ever agreed with an individual club, and it is testament to Juventus’ forward-thinking and progressive mindset that we have agreed [to] such a comprehensive and groundbreaking deal."

