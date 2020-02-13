How Usain Bolt makes his fortune

Usain Bolt, the former Jamaican sprinter famous for his signature 'To Di World' pose, has become a global phenomenon by breaking records and becoming an internationally renowned superstar. Bolt grew up in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica, where he had a passion for cricket and soccer, but school coaches encouraged him to try track and field.

Bolt started to gain attention for his athletic ability when he won gold for 200 meters in 2002 world junior championships at National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. This was just the beginning.

He won three gold medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, and became the first man in Olympic history to win the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

Bolt went on to win three Olympic gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London. One of the highlights of his record-breaking career is his "triple-triple," signifying three gold-medal wins at three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt earned his "world's fastest man" moniker during the Berlin 2009 World Championships when he set a world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-meter race, with a top speed of 27.8 miles per hour.

Bolt has a total of 19 Guinness World Records, making him the second-highest (after Michael Phelps) for total number of accomplishments and victories in sports.

Along with being fast on the track, Bolt is pretty quick at making serious money too. Being such a successful and internationally famous athlete, Bolt commands up to $500,000 in appearance fees. A large portion of his wealth comes from brand endorsements. The World Championships, held every two years, pays only $60,000 for a gold medal, and Bolt has won six.

During the Olympic Games in Beijing, Bolt had just two sponsors. One was Digicel, a Jamaican mobile phone company and sports brand Puma, who reportedly paid him $10 million for a renewed contract in 2016, according to CNBC. Prior to this, Puma was paying him $1.5 million, according to the Financial Times.

Three years after Beijing, Bolt signed contracts with premium watchmakers Hublot, Virgin Media, Mumm champagne and Gatorade. Bolt has also featured in ad campaigns for Visa and All Nippon Airways. He is also the face of Enertor sports insole brand.

In 2016, Usain Bolt released Champion Shave Inc, a line of high-end 6 blade razors at affordable prices. And he didn't stop there, two years later he launched Tracks & Record Jamaican restaurant, with a planned 15 U.K. locations, but he's had a Jamaican branch since 2011.

Most recently, the Jamaican athlete launched Bolt Mobility in 2019, a company that rents out eco-friendly electric scooters via an app. The 'Bolt Chariot'

In 2018, Forbes reported that Bolt was No. 45 of the world's highest-paid athletes, and he is one of the highest-paid Olympians of all time, with an annual income of $31 million.

