How much is Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin worth?

In a crash-marred Daytona 500 following a one-day rain delay, Denny Hamlin won the 62nd running of NASCAR's Daytona 500 Monday which featured a total purse of $23.6 million.

Continue Reading Below

The race -- the longest in Daytona history -- marks back to back Daytona victories for Hamlin.

HAMLIN EARNS CHAMPION'S SHARE OF RECORD PURSE

While President Trump was what everyone was talking about when the race began on Sunday before being postponed for the weather, on Monday it was three major crashes in the last 25 laps that had race watchers stunned. The crashes wiped out some of the sports' biggest drivers such as Kyle Busch -- who was leading the race when he was eliminated from contention -- Joey Longano and Jimmie Johnson who was racing his in final Daytona.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hamlin now has 38 career wins -- which has been good for more than $70 million in race winnings Here's a look at the 2020 winner:

Denny Hamlin

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Number: 11

Total earnings: $14.6 million

Salary and winnings: $13.1 million

Endorsements and licensing: $1.5 million

Being second place isn’t a problem for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, who has made a generous $14.6 million in total NASCAR earnings last year, according to Forbes. A whopping $13.1 million came directly from Hamlin’s salary and winnings while the remaining $1.5 million is made up of endorsements and licensing. His current sponsors include Toyota, FedEx, Nike’s Jordans and Coca-Cola.

CHECK OUT THESE NASCAR DRIVERS' LAVISH HOMES

Hamlin races in the NASCAR Cup Series and competes on a limited basis in the Xfinity series. Throughout his career, he has amassed 37 Cup wins, including the 2016 and 2019 Daytona 500 as well as the 2010 and 2017 Southern 500. Hamlin has qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs 12 times.

Among his other accomplishments, Hamlin’s net worth is said to be around $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM