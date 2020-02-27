Expand / Collapse search
NBA

How much does Steph Curry earn?

NBA star signed record contract in 2017

By FOXBusiness
DLE Agency founder and Achilles PR founder Doug Eldridge weighs in on this week’s sports headlines from a potential shorter NBA season to Colin Kaepernick.video

Here’s why the NBA is considering shortening its season

Stephen Curry’s skills on the basketball court have led the Golden State Warriors to three championships and made him a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP.

It’s been a lucrative career for Curry, who signed the NBA’s first-ever $200 million contract in 2017. He’s regularly among the league’s top-earning players — if not the highest-paid player himself — and was the second-highest-paid NBA player last year, placing behind only Lebron James.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during a stoppage in play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. (Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Curry earned $79.8 million in the year ending July 10, according to Forbes.

But the NBA star hasn’t just been earning on the court. While Curry has sat out much of the current season with a hand injury, but he’s still one of the highest-paid stars in basketball.

Curry’s SC30 Inc. manages his brand and investments.

Under Armour makes Curry basketball shoes and other apparel licensed by Curry. He also has endorsement deals with Chase, Rakuten and Callaway.

Curry co-founded Unanimous Media, a production company that has made documentaries on topics like sports and faith, including “Emanuel” about the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church shooting. The company has signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Associated Press reported.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, co-founded the nonprofit Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in order to provide food, education and physical activity for children in underserved communities. Curry’s philanthropic efforts have also supported groups like Students Rising Above, which helps students from low-income families get through college.

NBA player Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry attend The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

