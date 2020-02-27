How much does Steph Curry earn?

Stephen Curry’s skills on the basketball court have led the Golden State Warriors to three championships and made him a six-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP.

It’s been a lucrative career for Curry, who signed the NBA’s first-ever $200 million contract in 2017. He’s regularly among the league’s top-earning players — if not the highest-paid player himself — and was the second-highest-paid NBA player last year, placing behind only Lebron James.

Curry earned $79.8 million in the year ending July 10, according to Forbes.

But the NBA star hasn’t just been earning on the court. While Curry has sat out much of the current season with a hand injury, but he’s still one of the highest-paid stars in basketball.

Curry’s SC30 Inc. manages his brand and investments.

Under Armour makes Curry basketball shoes and other apparel licensed by Curry. He also has endorsement deals with Chase, Rakuten and Callaway.

Curry co-founded Unanimous Media, a production company that has made documentaries on topics like sports and faith, including “Emanuel” about the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church shooting. The company has signed a deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, The Associated Press reported.

Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, co-founded the nonprofit Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in order to provide food, education and physical activity for children in underserved communities. Curry’s philanthropic efforts have also supported groups like Students Rising Above, which helps students from low-income families get through college.

