Stephen Curry assists Howard University, funds golf program with massive donation

Stephen Curry is best known for his skills on the basketball court, but the Golden State Warriors star is set to fund Howard University’s return to golf through a massive donation to the historically black college’s athletics program, according to an announcement Monday.

Continue Reading Below

Curry has pledged financial support for men’s and women’s golf programs at Howard over the next six years. The three-time NBA champion is in communication with top sponsors, including sports apparel company Under Armour and golf equipment maker Callaway, to supply the teams with the necessary gear.

“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful,” Curry said in a statement. “It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University, and look forward to building their first men’s and women’s golf teams with them.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry tees off at Langston Golf Course in Washington, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, following an announcement that he would be sponsoring men's and women's golf teams at Howard University. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While the size of Curry’s donation was not publicly disclosed, the Washington Post reported that it is in the seven-figure range. Speaking at a press conference Monday, Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis said it was “one of the most generous gifts in the history of Howard University.”

Advertisement

Curry decided to support Howard golf after meeting a senior at the school, Otis Ferguson IV, who told him about his unsuccessful effort to restart the program. Howard is set to debut its new golf teams for the 2020-21 academic year, with both programs set to compete at the Division I level.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“Howard University is honored to partner with NBA Champion Stephen Curry to launch what is sure to become one of the best golf programs in the country,” said President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA. “This program will expose the campus to a game with numerous benefits.”