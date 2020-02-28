How much does Phil Mickelson earn?

Pro golfer Phil Mickelson is a legend on the links, and his career on the course has built a lucrative life for himself through both tournament prize money and endorsement deals.

Continue Reading Below

Mickelson has been a pro since 1992. He’s got 44 PGA Tour victories, including five major championships, according to his official biography.

The hall-of-famer won a total of $91 million in prize money, second only to Tiger Woods among golfers, according to Forbes.

WHO IS THE WORLD’S RICHEST GOLFER?

Mickelson had earned $48.4 million in the year ending July 10, according to Forbes.

Those earnings included about $37 million in endorsement deals, ESPN reported. His sponsors include Callaway, KPMG, Workday, Melin and Mizzen+Main, of which he owns a stake.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2018, Mickelson and business partner Steve Loy signed on as franchisees of 30 Reis & Irvy’s frozen yogurt shops in the San Diego area, the New York Post reported.

Mickelson won $9 million in a one-on-one, pay-per-view match against Tiger Woods in 2018.

In December, Mickelson announced that he had signed on to be the official host of the PGA Tour.

PGA, INVESTOR GROUP TO TEE OFF VERSUS EACH OTHER IN NEW GOLF ‘LEAGUE’

Mickelson got into trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a 2012 investment he made using an insider tip on Dean Foods. Mickelson was let off without any charges after agreeing to pay nearly $1 million.

The golfer has also shared some of his wealth. The Mickelson Foundation, which he and wife Amy co-founded, supports youth and family initiatives, according to Mickelson’s website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS