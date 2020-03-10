How much do MLB players earn?

Major League Baseball’s 30 team rosters include some of the highest-paid players of all time in any sport.

Unlike the NFL, NBA and NHL, MLB teams aren’t bound by a salary cap. As a result, top stars and free agents can sign with the highest bidder on the open market.

For the 2019 season, the average salary for the 872 players on opening day MLB rosters was $4.36 million, according to an Associated Press analysis. Average pay was down slightly compared to 2018 and 2017.

MLB’s minimum salary for the 2020 season is $563,500.

In terms of overall value, Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout owns the richest contract in U.S. sports history. He will earn $426.5 million over the 12-year contract term for an average annual value of $35.5 million.

Trout is also set to be MLB’s highest-paid player during the 2020 season. He will earn $37.67 million, according to Spotrac.

The highest-earning player in MLB history is Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees slugger earned more than $450 million in salary alone during his career. Rodriguez retired following the 2016 season.

Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols in MLB’s active earnings leader. He has made more than $298 million in salary to date.

