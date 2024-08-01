Hideki Matsuyama leads after Paris Olympics' 1st round of golf

After a couple of rain delays and 41 players under par, Hideki Matsuyama is the leader after day one at the Le Golf National.

Matsuyama is seeking redemption after losing in a seven-man playoff for bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he was representing the host nation Japan.

Matsuyama shot 8-under par on Thursday, with the hottest man in golf, Xander Schauffele, right on his tail.

Schauffele, who is fresh off a British Open win - his second major title of the year – shot a 65, 6-under-par.

The 30-year-old American is looking to defend his Olympic gold medal after he won at the Tokyo Games.

Schauffele’s round was interrupted by rain a couple of times. The round was suspended at 4:26 p.m. local time with 19 players on the course.

Play resumed after a 39-minute pause, only to go back into a delay at 5:26 p.m.

The second delay lasted 64 minutes, with 12 players waiting to complete their round. Play finally resumed at 6:30 and everybody was able to complete their round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 and is tied for sixth at 4-under par in his Olympic debut as he looks to take his hot play from the PGA Tour and parlay it into a medal.

Rory McIlroy had an up and down day, shooting 68, 3-under par. The Irishman made five birdies and an eagle to go along with four bogeys on the day.

American Collin Morikawa is tied for 29th at 1-under par, and his teammate Wyndham Clark is tied for 56th after shooting 4-over par.

Here is the top 10 from Day 1:

1. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN): -8 (63)

2. Xander Schauffele (USA): -6 (65)

T3. Joaquin Niemann (CHI): -5 (66)

T3. Emiliano Grillo (ARG): -5 (66)

T3. Tom Kim (KOR): -5 (66)

T6. Alex Noren (SWE): -4 (67)

T6. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR): -4 (67)

T6. Ryan Fox (AUS): -4 (67)

T6. Sepp Straka (AUT): -4 (67)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -4 (67)

T6. Sami Valimaki (FIN): -4 (67)

T6. Erik van Rooyen (RSA): -4 (67)

T6. Jon Rahm (ESP): -4 (67)

The second round will begin Friday at 3 a.m. ET.