Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Business of Golf
Published

Hideki Matsuyama leads after Paris Olympics' 1st round of golf

41 players finished under par at Le Golf National at Thursday

close
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics. video

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA golf squad

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

After a couple of rain delays and 41 players under par, Hideki Matsuyama is the leader after day one at the Le Golf National.

Matsuyama is seeking redemption after losing in a seven-man playoff for bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where he was representing the host nation Japan.

Matsuyama shot 8-under par on Thursday, with the hottest man in golf, Xander Schauffele, right on his tail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Hideki Matsuyama looks on

Hideki Matsuyama smiles on the 18th hole during the Olympic Games at Le Golf National on Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris. (Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

Schauffele, who is fresh off a British Open win - his second major title of the year – shot a 65, 6-under-par. 

The 30-year-old American is looking to defend his Olympic gold medal after he won at the Tokyo Games.

Schauffele’s round was interrupted by rain a couple of times. The round was suspended at 4:26 p.m. local time with 19 players on the course.

Play resumed after a 39-minute pause, only to go back into a delay at 5:26 p.m. 

TEAM USA OLYMPIC GOLFER XANDER SCHAUFFELE: HOW MUCH HAS HE EARNED ON PGA TOUR?

Xander Schauffele hits shot

Xander Schauffele competes in the Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Paris on Aug. 1, 2024. (Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via / Getty Images)

The second delay lasted 64 minutes, with 12 players waiting to complete their round. Play finally resumed at 6:30 and everybody was able to complete their round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a bogey-free 67 and is tied for sixth at 4-under par in his Olympic debut as he looks to take his hot play from the PGA Tour and parlay it into a medal.

Rory McIlroy had an up and down day, shooting 68, 3-under par. The Irishman made five birdies and an eagle to go along with four bogeys on the day. 

American Collin Morikawa is tied for 29th at 1-under par, and his teammate Wyndham Clark is tied for 56th after shooting 4-over par. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Scottie Scheffler hits shot

Scottie Scheffler hits his drive on the 14th hole at Le Golf National during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via / Getty Images)

Here is the top 10 from Day 1:

1. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN): -8 (63) 
2. Xander Schauffele (USA): -6 (65) 
T3. Joaquin Niemann (CHI): -5 (66) 
T3. Emiliano Grillo (ARG): -5 (66) 
T3. Tom Kim (KOR): -5 (66) 
T6. Alex Noren (SWE): -4 (67)
T6. Tommy Fleetwood (GBR): -4 (67)
T6. Ryan Fox (AUS): -4 (67) 
T6. Sepp Straka (AUT): -4 (67) 
T6. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -4 (67) 
T6. Sami Valimaki (FIN): -4 (67) 
T6. Erik van Rooyen (RSA): -4 (67) 
T6. Jon Rahm (ESP): -4 (67)











The second round will begin Friday at 3 a.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.