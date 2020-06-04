Who owns the Green Bay Packers?

The NFL’s Green Bay Packers have an ownership structure unlike any other franchise in major U.S. professional sports.

Rather than being owned by a wealthy individual, the Packers are a publicly traded entity. The franchise has existed as a publicly owned nonprofit since 1923.

An executive committee and board of directors oversee Packers operations. Like most public entities, the Packers hold annual shareholders meetings and release annual financial statements.

The franchise reported record revenue of $477.9 million in the 12-month period ending in July 2019. Team expenses were a record $477.2 million after the Packers spent heavily on player contracts and a new coaching staff.

"It was a unique year," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement at the time. "We had some irregular expenses that affected our financial performance, but we're still in a strong financial position. It's allowed us to invest in the team, Lambeau Field, our fan experience and the community."

Over the last century, the Packers have held just five stock sales. The offerings were held in 1923, 1935, 1950, 1997 and 2011.

At present, 361,169 people are “owners” of Packers stock, holding more than five million shares, according to the team’s website. Proceeds from the last stock sale were used to fund a renovation of Lambeau Field, the Packers’ longtime home stadium.

The Packers are one of the NFL’s most storied franchises, with four Super Bowl wins and 18 divisional titles in their history.

