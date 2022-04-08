Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' irons used to win 4 straight majors could fetch $1M on auction block

Tiger Woods’ "Tiger Slam" irons used during his four consecutive victories between 2000 and 2001 are up for auction and could fetch more than $1 million.

Todd Brock, purchased the "Tiger Slam" irons for $57,242 back in 2010, coming off a downtime in Woods’ life and the 2008 economy. He joined FOX Business host Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to discuss the auction.

MASTERS 2022: TIGER WOODS 'MOVES THE NEEDLE' IN OUR GAME, FORMER PGA PRESIDENT SAYS

The irons are currently auctioning for $935,111.

When Varney asked whether the items could hit $1 million, Brock responded: "I think they were worth a million when I bought them 12 years ago."

He went on to say, "Tiger's legacy is going to live forever, and they're already by far the highest-grossing golf memorabilia in the history of golf memorabilia."

The proceeds of the "Tiger Slam" clubs will go to Brock’s foundation.