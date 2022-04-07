Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Masters 2022: Tiger Woods 'moves the needle' in our game, former PGA president says

Tiger Woods returns to the golf course on Thursday

Woods moves the needle in our game: Golf Nation president

Former PGA President and Golf Nation President Suzy Whaley discusses Tiger Woods’ Masters comeback.

Less than 14 months after surviving a near-fatal crash, five-time champion Tiger Woods is set to compete at the Augusta National Golf Course for the 86th Masters tournament. 

According to former PGA President Suzy Whaley, it’s exactly what the sport needs. 

"The excitement is huge here. We're all waiting to see what happens," Whaley said during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. 

However, Whaley pointed out that one key obstacle for Woods will be walking the course.

TIGER WOODS EXPLAINS SHOE CHOICE DESPITE NIKE ENDORSEMENT DEAL

"What Tiger did mention was the difficulty of walking this golf course in perfectly dry conditions. It has rained endlessly here for the last two days – thunder and lightning. The grounds will be harder to walk," Whaley said.  

The Masters Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the ninth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"But I think what I'm so excited about Tiger being back is the fact that Tiger moves the needle in our game," she added. 

Whaley also discussed a new Golf Nation e-commerce platform. 

The consumer-centric digital platform provides golfers the opportunity to watch, buy, play and learn all things golf.

During the pandemic, golf increased its popularity, giving people a reason to get outside and do something with their friends and family while being responsible.

Golf Nation e-commerce platform ‘all things golf’: Suzy Whaley

Golf Nation President Suzy Whaley discusses the e-commerce platform launching in September.

"We had 3 million more golfers just last year alone, 600,000 more rounds. But what's really exciting about those numbers is that 3 million beginners that came to the game, 25% of those golfers are women."

Whaley emphasized the importance of offering content and programming to the influx of beginner women golfers on Golf Nation, so they can continue playing the game they love.

