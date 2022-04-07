Masters 2022: Tiger Woods 'moves the needle' in our game, former PGA president says

Less than 14 months after surviving a near-fatal crash, five-time champion Tiger Woods is set to compete at the Augusta National Golf Course for the 86th Masters tournament.

According to former PGA President Suzy Whaley, it’s exactly what the sport needs.

"The excitement is huge here. We're all waiting to see what happens," Whaley said during an appearance on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

However, Whaley pointed out that one key obstacle for Woods will be walking the course.

"What Tiger did mention was the difficulty of walking this golf course in perfectly dry conditions. It has rained endlessly here for the last two days – thunder and lightning. The grounds will be harder to walk," Whaley said.

"But I think what I'm so excited about Tiger being back is the fact that Tiger moves the needle in our game," she added.

Whaley also discussed a new Golf Nation e-commerce platform.

The consumer-centric digital platform provides golfers the opportunity to watch, buy, play and learn all things golf.

During the pandemic, golf increased its popularity, giving people a reason to get outside and do something with their friends and family while being responsible.

"We had 3 million more golfers just last year alone, 600,000 more rounds. But what's really exciting about those numbers is that 3 million beginners that came to the game, 25% of those golfers are women."

Whaley emphasized the importance of offering content and programming to the influx of beginner women golfers on Golf Nation, so they can continue playing the game they love.