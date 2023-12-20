Agent for New York Giants' Tommy DeVito responds to criticism, reveals why he signed the undrafted quarterback

Tommy DeVito – AKA "Tommy Cutlets" – the undrafted starting quarterback for the New York Giants, has taken the world by storm with his quintessential Italian-American panache, his New Jersey charm and winning ways, leading the "Big Blue" to three straight victories.

LOS ANGELES, BOSTON AND NEW YORK AMONG WALLETHUB'S BEST SPORTS CITIES IN AMERICA FOR 2023

And with DeVito comes his dapperly-dressed agent, Sean Stellato, who has been making headlines of his own for his fresh fits, sideline phone calls and even a slice of drama.

Stellato recently landed himself in hot water when he hiked DeVito's appearance fee at Coniglio's Old Fashioned Pizzeria from $10,000 to $20,000 at the last minute. Shortly after, the Jersey pizzeria announced on social media that they would no longer be hosting DeVito.

During an appearance on "The Claman Countdown," Stellato addressed the rumors surrounding the incident, saying it was all a "miscommunication."

"There was obviously a miscommunication. And if I caused that, I apologize. That wasn't my intention," he said. "This is obviously behind us. Tommy went in there, met the owner, and we're actually excited to next month to do a charitable appearance there [Coniglio's]. He's not taking an appearance fee, and it's going to be great for that area."



Despite the mix-up, DeVito made amends with the pizza shop and met with the owner – noticeably without Stellato.

Controversy aside, Stellato revealed what drew him to DeVito many years ago when he began his college football career at Syracuse.

"I saw confidence. I saw grit. I saw a very proud young man of his Italian heritage," Stellato said. "And I think the big thing when you're scouting talent is to project value. Tommy has hit multiple speed bumps, but everyone forgets Tommy was an Elite 11 quarterback."

"For him to go out there day in and day out and just work and prove the naysayers wrong has been very refreshing to see." - Sean Stellato, agent to Giants' quarterback Tommy DeVito

Stellato added that the pre-draft NFL process is a time when players can either evolve or "hit the reverse." Landing on the New York Giants as a third-string, undrafted free agent put DeVito in a challenging position. However, DeVito's success is not surprising to Stellato.

EX-VIKINGS STAR KYLE RUDOLPH CONTINUES TO FOCUS ON PHILANTHROPY AFTER LENGTHY NFL CAREER

"It's a testament to how he was raised from his mom and dad, where he grew up. Let's face it, you've got to be very unique blood to come from Jersey. And for him to go out there day in and day out and just work and prove the naysayers wrong has been very refreshing to see," he explained to FOX Business' Liz Claman.

As part of suddenly being in the spotlight, Stellato has faced widespread criticism.

On ESPN's alternate broadcast, "The Manning Cast," Super Bowl champion-winning brothers Eli and Peyton said that they heard Stellato's nickname in college was "Slimy," a comment the pair has since apologized for.

EX-NFL STAR AT UBS KEEPS PLAYERS FROM GOING BROKE

"I was very disappointed to hear that. You're talking about one of the top players ever to play the game and to hear that out of his mouth was very disappointing," Stellato said. "I have four daughters, a wife, and I live my life to be curious, not judgmental. And for him to just make assumptions, he doesn't know the road I've traveled, nor my clients have traveled. And it's been a lot of grit, a lot of cutting teeth, but doing it the right way."

"I'm focused on my clients, which every day I'm fighting for, I'm staying resilient for," Stellato continued. "And I'm never backing down for. Anything else that comes out of it, I have no control. "

In the NFL's first-ever Christmas Day game, DeVito and the Giants are set to take on in-conference rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily for DeVito and Stellato, Christmas came early this year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM