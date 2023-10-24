Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux helps Campbell's Chunky Sacks Hunger at food donation event in New Jersey

New York Giants second-year edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux always loves giving back to his community. Doing it alongside his mother, Shawnta Loice, makes it that much more special.

Thibodeaux and Loice were on hand at the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside Tuesday to help the Campbell's Chunky Sacks Hunger campaign, which is in its second year providing meals.

It's an initiative Thibodeaux participated in last year, and he's loved how Campbell's has doubled its donated meals.

"A year ago this time, I was here, and we were only giving about 1 million meals that year," he told Fox Business Digital Tuesday. "Now, we’ve pushed to 2 [million]. We’ve been making gains, and the people we’re affecting have really appreciated it. It’s always a blessing. Being here during the holiday season."

Thibodeaux and Loice were all smiles as they packed boxes full of donated food, including Campbell's Chunky soup, during the food donation event.

Helping the community is something Thibodeaux has been involved in since the Giants drafted him fourth overall out of Oregon last year.

His Jream Foundation works to empower youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, giving them help they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom. Whether it’s SAT/ACT prep and study aboard programs or hosting youth football camps, The Jream Foundation is the legacy Thibodeaux wants to leave off the field.

That's why he's always game to help out any chance he gets, and he credited the Giants for connecting him with the right people and brands that want to do the same.

"I think the Giants have done a great job of putting me in contact with great partners, such as Campbell’s Chunky. And Campbell’s Chunky specifically has the Chunky Sacks Hunger community platform where its joined the mission of the Community FoodBank and impacted their underserved areas," he said.

"For me, that’s really my mission statement. My foundation, we want to bring resources and help to places of need. Being that I’m here in New York is definitely a blessing being able to get in touch with different people that want to give back."

Thibodeaux's Giants got back in the win column Sunday, taking down the NFC East rival Washington Commanders, 14-7, to snap a four-game losing streak. Thibodeaux believes that, through God's blessing, his work off the field might help bring good fortune to his team.

"I think if we just continue to come together in New Jersey and helping these families during the holiday season, God will continue to be a blessing to us and keeping shining his light through us to continue to give back.

"It’s all about winning, and I think what we’re doing here with Chunky and the New Jersey Community Food Bank is what really matters when thinking about winning. It’s about helping people and coming together for the greater good."