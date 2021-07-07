Expand / Collapse search
Giants' Saquon Barkley partners with X2 Performance

Barkley is looking to have bounceback 2021 after his 2020 season was cut short due to an injury

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley purchased an ownership stake in X2 Performance.

X2 Performance is a New Jersey-based company that provides workout supplements and endurance drinks aimed to "deliver sustained energy using a patented combination of clean and effective ingredients engineered to optimize your natural potential."

TMZ Sports first reported that the running back will be partnering with the company. Barkley reportedly purchased the ownership stake as part of a $15 million round of funding.

"Saquon Barkley only gets involved with brands and products that he uses and believes in. This is why he chose to become the newest member of the X2 family," a blurb on the X2 website reads. 

"Saquon knows X2 provides him with the cleanest and healthiest ingredients that energize his elite performance, whether on the gridiron or in the weight room. Now he wants to make sure athletes everywhere know about X2 and use it, whether they are an elite athlete or an everyday athlete."

NBA star Kawhi Leonard is also an owner of X2. He joined the company in November.

Barkley joins a long list of NFL stars who play active roles in companies off the field.

Rob Gronkowski partnered with Monster Energy in 2015, while Tom Brady is most notably the founder of TB12 Sports and launched an NFT company in April.

Barkley is coming off a 2020 season that ended early because of a knee injury. He is poised to have a bounceback year for the Giants in 2021. 