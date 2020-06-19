Gatorade offering fan lucky chance to shoot commercial with top athlete

Gatorade is offering fans a chance to appear alongside their favorite athlete in the name of charity.

Continue Reading Below

The company is raffling off a chance for a fan to appear in a Gatorade commercial with top athletes, which include Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt and others.

COLIN KAEPERNICK'S NFL CAREER BACK IN FOCUS AMID CALLS FOR COMEBACK

All of the money raised through the raffle will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, according to the raffle’s description.

ROB GRONKOWSKI, SHAQUILLE O'NEAL TO GO HEAD-TO-HEAD FOR CHARITY

The Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry charities are part of the All In Challenge Foundation helping coronavirus relief.

The prospective bidder can get 10 entries for $10, 25 entries for $25, 100 entries for $50 and 200 entries for $100 with a maximum 200 entries per person for the sweepstakes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The winner gets to bring a guest and will receive a roundtrip air travel to the shoot location, hotel accommodations for two nights and ground transportation.