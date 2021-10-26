Former NFL players sentenced for defrauding health care program

Three former NFL players were sentenced Monday for their role in defrauding a health care program for the league’s retired athletes, a report said.

Correll Buckhalter, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, was handed down the stiffest sentence of 10 months of prison time followed by as many months of house arrest, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported .

The other two ex-players, Anthony Montgomery and Darrell Reid, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to 10 months of house arrest.

The trio had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. They are among 15 players who pleaded guilty in the case.

The scheme involved the players filing bogus claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for pricey medical equipment they never actually received – then getting reimbursed from the fund.

In all, the players submitted more than $3.9 million in fraudulent claims, prosecutors have said.

For his part, Buckhalter raked in about $121,000 from the fake claims, according to court records obtained by the newspaper.

Montgomery, who played for what was known as the Washington Redskins, filed two phony claims worth roughly $94,000, court records show.

Prosecutors said Reid, a former Colts and Broncos player, also filed two bogus claims valued at more than $93,000.

Eight of the players who pleaded guilty in the case have been sentenced, the report said.