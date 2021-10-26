Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports

Former NFL players sentenced for defrauding health care program

Correll Buckhalter received the stiffest sentence

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Three former NFL players were sentenced Monday for their role in defrauding a health care program for the league’s retired athletes, a report said. 

Correll Buckhalter, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos, was handed down the stiffest sentence of 10 months of prison time followed by as many months of house arrest, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported

The other two ex-players, Anthony Montgomery and Darrell Reid, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell to 10 months of house arrest. 

Anthony Montgomery of the Washington Redskins poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Landover, Maryland. Recently, he was sentenced for defrauding a health care program. (NFL Photos / Getty Images)

CELTICS’ ENES KANTER TORCHES NIKE FOR REMAINING ‘SILENT’ ON CHINA’S SLAVE LABOR  

The trio had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. They are among 15 players who pleaded guilty in the case. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

The scheme involved the players filing bogus claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan for pricey medical equipment they never actually received – then getting reimbursed from the fund. 

In all, the players submitted more than $3.9 million in fraudulent claims, prosecutors have said. 

For his part, Buckhalter raked in about $121,000 from the fake claims, according to court records obtained by the newspaper. 

In this photo provided by the NFL, Darrell Reid of the Denver Broncos poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Englewood, Colorado. Recently, Reid was sentenced over his role in defrauding a health care system. (NFL via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Montgomery, who played for what was known as the Washington Redskins, filed two phony claims worth roughly $94,000, court records show. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO 

Prosecutors said Reid, a former Colts and Broncos player, also filed two bogus claims valued at more than $93,000. 

Eight of the players who pleaded guilty in the case have been sentenced, the report said. 

This article first appeared in the New York Post