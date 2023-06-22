Expand / Collapse search
Football legend Joe Theismann backs NFL's gambling crackdown: We can't have fans believing games are 'fixed'

NFL's policy reinforcements come in response to the sport-wide surge of athlete suspensions for violating gambling rules

NFL legend Joe Theismann joined 'Varney & Co.' to weigh in on the NFL's new gambling policies that were specifically designed for staff and players.

Super Bowl MVP Joe Theismann reacts to the NFL cracking down on gambling

NFL legend Joe Theismann joined ‘Varney & Co.’ to weigh in on the NFL’s new gambling policies that were specifically designed for staff and players. 

The NFL recently reinforced its tight-laced gambling policy for players and staff, spotlighting six key rules that some have been unable to grasp. 

During an appearance on "Varney & Co.," Thursday, former Washington Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Joe Theismann weighed in on the NFL's gambling policies, arguing that the league's new rules are working to "protect the integrity of the game."

NFL FORTIFYING EFFORTS OF GAMBLING POLICY TO PLAYERS, FOCUSING ON 6 'KEY RULES'

"It better work. I think the NFL, because of the stringent nature of these rules that have been put in place, realizes that you just don't want to let anything seep into the game to give people the perception that the games are fixed, they're really trying to make sure of that," Theismann said Thursday.

The National Football League tightened up its gambling policies in an effort to protect the "integrity" of the game, according to Joe Theismann. (Fox News / Fox News)

"From an NFL player standpoint, you think of the millions of dollars that the players are making. If you wanted to go into a facility, I guess in the off-season, it might be okay. But I don't think they're going to say if you play in the NFL, you can't gamble. But they certainly want to protect the integrity of the game as much as they possibly can. And I can certainly understand it," he continued.

The league's most central rules on gambling include: Do not bet on the NFL, do not gamble at the team facility, do not have someone place a bet on your behalf, do not play Fantasy Football, and more. 

Another problem that has likely prompted the NFL to take action against prohibited gambling is the accessibility of mobile betting, as noted by host Stuart Varney.

DOLPHINS' TYREEK HILL AVOIDS CHARGES AFTER ALLEGED INCIDENT WITH MARINA EMPLOYEE: REPORT

"You can sit there and say, okay, I think this play's a pass, $5. This play's a run. I think the defense will stop them here. They won't pick up this yardage. There's all these 'proposition bets' that will become available, I believe, possibly to people as they sit in the stands to increase the fan experience, whatever you want to define that as," Theismann detailed.

"But it certainly is an issue. And I'm glad the NFL is getting out in front of it as quickly as they are with the stringency of these rules, because if not, we've already seen, I think, about six players suspended as well because of it. So, yeah, you really have to be careful with it. "

After the conclusion of the 2022 season, the NFL came down hard on five players, suspending three players indefinitely and giving two others six-game suspensions. 

"Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season," the NFL said Friday in a press release.  

AARON RODGERS CALLS FOR ACCEPTANCE OF PSYCHEDELICS, SAYS 'HUNDREDS' OF PLAYERS HAVE ASKED HIM ABOUT AYAHUASCA

"These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season."

The league also suspended Detroit Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams for six games after the two players used mobile betting that occurred at the Lions' facility - though neither bet on NFL games, according to ESPN. 

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann speaks on stage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The National Football League's reinforced gambling policy to players and staff hopes to combat an unprecedented problem that has continuously plagued the sport for the 2023 season, and beyond. 

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.