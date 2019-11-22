Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he's coming out of retirement, working with Dana White on event

Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared to reverse his decision about his retirement and said Thursday he will be working with UFC president Dana White on an event next year.

Continue Reading Below

Mayweather, who told Reuters earlier this week he was done with boxing, posted a photo on Instagram of himself with tape around his hands looking as fit as ever.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020,” he wrote.

White appeared to confirm something was happening with Mayweather after reposting the boxing great’s photo and happily commenting with three first emojis.

CONOR MCGREGOR'S PROPER TWELVE WHISKEY PLANS TO DONATE $1M IN SALES TO FIRST RESPONDERS

Mayweather hasn’t competed professionally since defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 to become 50-0 in the ring. However, he told Reuters on Tuesday he was stepping away from boxing.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather said. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Mayweather has been rumored to be fighting Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, but a possible debut in the UFC may raise suspicions of a McGregor rematch. McGregor announced he would return to the UFC in January and no opponent had been assigned to him as of yet.