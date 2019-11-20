Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey plans to donate $1M in sales to first responders

Conor McGregor is breaking the bank for a good cause.

The UFC fighter said Tuesday that starting in 2020 his whiskey company Proper Twelve will be donating the company’s first $1 million in sales to first responders. He made the announcement on Instagram while celebrating the company’s one-year anniversary.

“I also want to thank the fine Irish women and men who have worked so diligently at the distillery and beyond…what an amazing team we have!” McGregor captioned.

“In the New Year, we will begin donating the first million dollars to first responder organizations. My team is vetting it all out now to be sure it goes into the proper hands. Thank you all for the support!”

McGregor said Proper Twelve will donate $5 per case -- up to $1 million per year -- to first responders.

Proper Twelve has been disrupting the alcohol market this year. According to the Irish Times in April, McGregor’s label has pushed Irish whiskey sales past $1 billion in the U.S. for the first time. It was a 12 percent increase in sales from year-to-year.

Proper Twelve co-founder Ken Austin told Business Insider in May that part of the whiskey’s appeal has something to do with McGregor rather than the liquor itself.

“People who are buying it are coming back time and time again … they love the product and not just buying one bottle and saying, ‘This is a Conor McGregor souvenir,’” he said.

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC early next year. Rumors says that a fight between McGregor and Donald Cerrone is being discussed for January.