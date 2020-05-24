Florida baseball stadium listed on Airbnb for $1,500 a night

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Baseball fans looking for a fun way to spend their coronavirus stimulus check can live out the ultimate dream of staying the night in a baseball stadium.

The offer is being made by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, which posted a video of the Airbnb listing on the team's Twitter account.

"It's really [about] getting people and jobs here in our community and getting our economy going again," Blue Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith told FOX Business.

For $1,500 per night, you and nine of your closest friends can stay at Blue Wahoo Stadium.

According to the listing, the rental gives fans "the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history."

"Whether you'd like to host an unforgettable overnight trip with your youth league team, throw an unbeatable birthday bash, stage a corporate retreat that will make you an office hero, or spend your bachelor party living your sports dream, Blue Wahoos Stadium is the ultimate rental," the team wrote.

Guests staying at the ballpark will have full access to the newly-renovated and fully-furnished clubhouse, a large bedroom that can sleep up to 10 people, the batting cage and the field.

The clubhouse includes four leather couches, two flat-screen TVs, a ping pong table, padded chairs, and two large tables. Two bathrooms with showers are also connected directly to the clubhouse. The large bedroom contains four bunk beds and two queen-sized beds, two flat-screen televisions and a kitchenette with a fridge, freezer, coffee-maker, and microwave.

Guests will also be given access to the stadium's field and batting tunnel with bats, helmets and baseballs provided.

In addition, a Blue Wahoos representative will provide a full tour of the areas when the guests arrive and a staff member will be stationed in the ballpark throughout the guest's stay to provide security and answer questions. Fans can add on food and beverage packages, merchandise and additional experiences for an additional charge.

The listing has garnered a huge response, with all available dates for the next two months selling out in under 24 hours. The Airbnb rental has given the stadium roughly $40,000 in revenue to keep its employees on the payroll. Griffith said that the stadium is coordinating with the teams who practice there to figure out when to add more dates in August and July.

"We're holding off right now to open up those dates until we have more of a clear vision of that," Griffith said. "But we are opening up in October, November, and they're filling up really, really fast."

According to the listing, Blue Wahoos Stadium has established itself as "one of America's premier minor league facilities." The stadium is a three-time recipient of the Southern League Ballpark of the Year award and the reigning Best View in Double-A for offering "breathtaking ocean views, award-winning food, and unparalleled customer service."