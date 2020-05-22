Mets star Noah Syndergaard sued for missing $27K rent on NYC penthouse: Reports

New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard was sued in Manhattan federal court on Friday over alleged nonpayment of a $27,000-per-month Tribeca penthouse, according to multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

The landlord at 116 Hudson Street in New York alleges that Syndergaard signed an eight-month lease in February, one month before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in a citywide shutdown. The lease term began on March 20, but Syndergaard never moved into the duplex and hasn’t made any rent payments, lawyers alleged in court documented obtained by the New York Post.

TOM BRADY, LEBRON JAMES JOIN APPLE+TV FOR 'GREATNESS CODE' SERIES

Syndergaard “decided not to take possession of the Leased premises, Syndergaard repudiated and abandoned his obligations under the Lease, refusing to take possession of the Leased Premises, and declining to make any of the required payments,” the lawsuit says, according to the Post.

Syndergaard was informed that he defaulted on the lease on April 17. The 2,700-square-foot apartment has three bedrooms and three terraces.

KOBE BRYANT'S WIFE VANESSA INHERITED MASSIVE STAKE IN STARTUP, FOUNDER SAYS

The landlord, 600 Street LLC, is asking the court to compel Syndergaard to pay the full $250,000 owed on the lease.

Crain's New York was first to report on the lawsuit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Syndergaard, 27, signed a one-year, $9.7 million contract with the Mets in arbitration prior to the 2020 season. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow in March and is expected to be out for at least 12 months.

The 2020 MLB season has yet to begin due to the pandemic. Officials are targeting an Independence Day weekend restart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM