FanDuel, Turner Sports agree to exclusive partnership

The FanDuel Group and WarnerMedia's Turner Sports agreed to a multi-year deal Thursday, making FanDuel the exclusive sportsbook partner for NBA programming on Turner Sports and across its Bleacher Report’ website.

Continue Reading Below

TROY AIKMAN PRAISES NFL FOR CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE, SAYS NO FANS IS A 'BURDEN' FOR PLAYERS

“Turner Sports is a leader in the media industry and, together, we’re bringing viewership to the next level by offering exclusive sports betting content that’s directly integrated into their NBA programming,” Mike Raffensperger, the CMO of FanDuel Group, said. “We’ll be incorporating FanDuel Sportsbook odds and analysis into Turner Sport’s live broadcasts and Bleacher Report’s digital content, offering a new, enhanced, experience for NBA fans.”

PENN NATIONAL GAMING CEO: BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK APP TO BE IN EVERY STATE WHERE SPORTS BETTING LEGAL IN 2021

FanDuel will have exclusives involving NBA content. It will be featured during TNT live telecasts and on Bleacher Report digital channels as well as the B/R app. The sports betting company will provide basketball fans with sports betting insight and analysis.

“NBA fans across TNT and Bleacher Report are responding well to sports betting content. We’ve already seen this with the TV and digital elements we’ve designed with FanDuel this past season and are excited to expand our partnership,” Will Funk, the Executive Vice President of Sports Partnerships and Branded Content at Turner Sports, said in a statement. “Our collective goal is to grow the NBA audience via engaging FanDuel interactive gaming experiences integrated across Turner Sports’ platforms.”

The partnership between the two companies began during the 2020 NBA Playoffs. FanDuel odds were featured during TNT’s award-winning “Inside The NBA” studio show as well as during live games and across Bleacher Report channels.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 27.45 -0.04 -0.15% DKNG DRAFTKINGS 45.00 -2.56 -5.38%

Separately, the WarnerMedia cable network -- a division of AT&T -- also reached an agreement with DraftKings Thursday. That agreement excludes the NBA -- that is the exclusive purview of FanDuel -- but will integrate DraftKings betting content into Turner Sports productions and the Bleacher Report website. TNT has media rights to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship and Major League Baseball games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM