Falcons' Bijan Robinson surprises 2 fans with ultimate Super Bowl experience

Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson got to hand off a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Wednesday to two lucky NFL fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

Atlanta native Jametta Barden and her son Chance Mack won Courtyard by Marriott’s "The Ultimate Upgrade" contest and will get to spend a night in a hotel suite in Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Feb. 11.

Robinson was in the suite and told Fox News Digital it was one of the coolest things he had seen.

"Of all time," the running back said. "Literally, the stadium’s right here. Like they get to sleep in … I wouldn’t be able to sleep honestly. I’d just be out here looking at the stadium the whole time. But yeah, it’s the best experience ever."

Courtyard by Marriott, which has been branded as the "Official Hotel of the NFL" for the last 15 years, will also celebrate the two for their community work through Unforgettable Soles. Mack’s charity provides shoes to underserved youth communities.

Dank and Co. surprised the winners with custom shoes and a donation of 200 pairs of youth sneakers for the charity.

"That’s gotta be a cool deal for them, for Jametta and Chance to get to experience this," Robinson added. "It’s gonna be pretty cool. So, that’s what we’re doing here. I really can’t wait for them to experience this next week and it’s going to be pretty awesome."

Barden and Mack will be the first ones to wake up inside the stadium and prepare to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.