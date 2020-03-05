Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

ESPN wants Al Michaels, Peyton Manning for 'Monday Night Football': Report

Al Michaels remains under contract with NBC

By FOXBusiness
close
Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum discusses the growing pressure in cord cutting for the NFL and shares the league's plan for big revenue streams with FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino.video

NFL gearing up for major negotiations heading into upcoming season: Gasparino

Genesco Sports CEO John Tatum discusses the growing pressure in cord cutting for the NFL and shares the league's plan for big revenue streams with FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino.

ESPN could attempt to acquire the services of a sports broadcasting legend as part of its bid to lure former All-Pro quarterback Peyton Manning to its “Monday Night Football” team, according to a report on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The cable sports network is interested in signing Al Michaels away from his contract with NBC, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Michaels has two years remaining on his contract with NBC and serves as play-by-play announcer for its “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts.

ESPN has long been rumored to be interested in hiring Manning for its “Monday Night Football” broadcasts. The network wants to pair Manning with Michaels in the broadcast booth, according to the Post. Manning already hosts a series on the ESPN+ streaming service.

NFL COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT VOTE DEADLINE REVEALED

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses the changing technology of football viewership, how the league needs to make the in-stadium experience more appealing and international expansion.Video

BUD LIGHT SIGNS 3 NFL STARS WHO CHUGGED BEERS TO ENDORSEMENT DEALS

Representatives for ESPN and NBC Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY113.98-5.20-4.36%
CMCSACOMCAST CORP.40.77-1.73-4.07%

Manning has been linked to various roles in sports broadcasting since he retired from the NFL in 2016. It’s unclear if he has interest in the “Monday Night Football” gig.

ESPN and NBC have not held any talks about Michaels’ contract, according to the Post.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At present, ESPN’s broadcast team for “Monday Night Football” consists of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore and color commentator Anthony “Booger” McFarland.

ESPN’s rumored interest in Michaels and Manning comes days after CBS re-signed its popular analyst, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, to a 10-year deal worth a reported $180 million. Romo became the highest-paid broadcaster in sports history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM