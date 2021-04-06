Expand / Collapse search
'Epidemic of fear' driving MLB, businesses out of Georgia: Byron York

Biden 'mischaracterizing' Georgia's voting law is to blame, York says

President Biden ‘mischaracterizing’ Georgia’s voting law has led to ‘something weird going on’ with corporate leadership dipping into politics, Fox News contributor Byron York argues.video

Byron York on MLB moving All-Star Game: Biden fueling fear by ‘mischaracterizing’ Georgia voting law

Fox News contributor Byron York told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday that an "epidemic of fear" over Georgia's voting law is behind Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, and has led to companies like United Airlines issuing "weird" statements on the political issue.

BYRON YORK: I think that there is an epidemic of fear among a number of CEOs. And look, a lot of businesses operate on the fear. It's a very Darwinian world out there. There are competitors always trying to take your place, there are always new threats..so I think that a lot of this is based on fear. And in this case, you had the President of the United States mischaracterizing -- let's be nice and say ‘mischaracterizing’ -- the Georgia law repeatedly, coming out in favor of Major League Baseball moving the All-Star Game on account of the law. And now you've led to just weird things like United Airlines released a statement yesterday of its position on voting and voting rights and said, by the way, that its mission was to, quote, Unite the world -- didn't know that -- but they feel like it's necessary to release their position on voting rights. So there's something weird going on in corporate leadership at this very moment.

