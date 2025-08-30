Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Eagles' 'tush push' gets aptly-named sponsor after near banishment from NFL

DUDE Wipes will sponsor the play

Philadelphia Eagles opponents tried to get their infamous "tush push" barred from the gridiron, but to no avail.

Not only has the play contributed to the team's on-field success, but it is now providing a perfect match off the field as well.

DUDE Wipes announced on Tuesday that it is the lead sponsor of the play, and the partnership will kick off on Thursday as the team opens the NFL season against its bitter NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

Tush Push

QB Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles gets a tush push for a touchdown during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"DUDE Wipes has built one of the most successful and marketable brands in the industry by combining innovation, creativity, and humor," said Eagles senior vice president of corporate sponsorships Brian Napoli. "We are thrilled to welcome DUDE Wipes as a partner of the Philadelphia Eagles and look forward to having fun with their brand, both on and off the field, this season."

DUDE Wipes' Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Meegan added, "It only feels right for DUDE Wipes to be the official sponsor of the Tush Push. The play, like DUDE Wipes, results in a clean conversion. We’re always looking for bold and unconventional ways to inject the brand into cultural conversations in a distinctly DUDE-ified way - and this partnership is a perfect fit."

Dude Wipes Eagles

DUDE Wipes is now the official sponsor of the Philadelphia Eagles' "tush push." (DUDE Wipes / Fox News)

As part of the partnership, fans can expect a steady stream of collaborative social content throughout the 2025 NFL season, product sampling at team-hosted events and postgame radio segments celebrating the team’s signature tush pushes.

The Eagles have converted a first down or scored a touchdown on roughly 87% of their tush-pushes since 2022 - they have made two Super Bowls in that span, winning this past season by ending the Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of a three-peat.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores the winning overtime touchdown during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 26, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers put forward the official push (pun intended) to ban the play, and it received much support. However, there were not enough votes to outlaw it.