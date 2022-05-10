EA Sports to drop FIFA branding from video game starting in 2023

Electronic Arts announced Tuesday it will change the name of its iconic soccer game FIFA to EA Sports FC after 30 years of being among the leaders in the industry.

Cam Weber, EVP, Group GM EA SPORTS & Racing, announced in a blog post the change will come in July 2023. EA said the new video game will still have the same game modes, leagues and players the regular FIFA game has but vowed EA Sports FC will have more of a unique feel to it.

"This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity — to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol — as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change," Weber wrote in a blog post. "We’re dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we’re excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans. I look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months.

"EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year. We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before."

EA has been producing a FIFA game for about 30 years, which has been one of the most widely played sports video games worldwide. FIFA and EA field to strike a new licensing deal.

"We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience."

EA Sports FIFA 23 is set for release later this year. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was on the cover of last year’s video game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.