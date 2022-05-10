Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

E-sports

EA Sports to drop FIFA branding from video game starting in 2023

EA Sports is expected to release its final FIFA video game later this year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 10

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Electronic Arts announced Tuesday it will change the name of its iconic soccer game FIFA to EA Sports FC after 30 years of being among the leaders in the industry.

Cam Weber, EVP, Group GM EA SPORTS & Racing, announced in a blog post the change will come in July 2023. EA said the new video game will still have the same game modes, leagues and players the regular FIFA game has but vowed EA Sports FC will have more of a unique feel to it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Copies of the FIFA 2021 soccer game, produced by Electronic Artists Inc., for the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console at a video games store in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity — to innovate, create and evolve. This is much more than just a change of symbol — as EA SPORTS, we’re committed to ensuring EA SPORTS FC is a symbol of change," Weber wrote in a blog post. "We’re dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we’re excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity and immersion to a global community of fans. I look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months.

Electronic Arts FIFA 22 video game for Xbox consoles at a store in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Electronic Arts Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 1. (Jon Cherry/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year. We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before."

EX-VIKINGS LB CHAD GREENWAY LOOKS TO REVOLUTIONIZE COLLEGE RECRUITING WITH INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP

EA has been producing a FIFA game for about 30 years, which has been one of the most widely played sports video games worldwide. FIFA and EA field to strike a new licensing deal.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and ESTAC Troyes at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on May 08, 2022.  (Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
EA ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. 111.60 -0.44 -0.39%

"We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement. "The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

EA Sports FIFA 23 is set for release later this year. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was on the cover of last year’s video game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.