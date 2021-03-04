Dogecoin payments to be accepted by this NBA team

The Dallas Mavericks and BitPay have teamed up to allow fans to purchase tickets and merchandise from their online team store with Dogecoin.

The Mavericks are the first merchant of any kind to accept Dogecoin as a form of purchase. Bitcoin has been an acceptable use of payment for tickets and merchandise.

“The Mavericks have decided to accept Dogecoin as payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise for one very important, earth shattering reason because we can! Because we can, we have chosen to do so,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a news release. “We have chosen to do so because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, engaging and hopefully generate a lot of PR. So we will take Dogecoin, today, tomorrow and possibly forever more. For those of you who would like to learn more about Dogecoin we strongly encourage you to talk to your teenagers who are on TikTok and ask them about it. They will be able to explain it all to you.”

The New York Times’ DealBook was the first to report on the partnership.

The Mavericks’ partnership with BitPay previously allowed fans to purchase items with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecoin became a hot investment item last month in the midst of the run on GameStop and AMC stocks.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg expressed their support for Dogecoin in the past.

The Mavericks said Dogecoin “makes an ideal payment method with a large supply and low price facilitated efficient micro-tipping content.”