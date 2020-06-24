Streaming service prices, compared

Cost is a major consideration for customers deciding which streaming services are worth their time during a period of unprecedented competition in the industry.

Netflix remains the world’s dominant streaming service, with nearly 183 million global subscribers as of the end of March 2020. Close competitors include Disney+, which amassed 50 million subscribers within the first five months after its launch, and Amazon Prime Video, which comes included in the e-commerce giant’s subscription bundle.

With offerings from AT&T-owned HBO, Apple and Comcast hitting the market in recent months, consumers have a bevy of options when it comes to streaming their favorite shows. Usage of streaming platforms surged in recent months during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX Business breaks down the cost of the world’s most prominent streaming services below.

Netflix

Cost: $8.99 per month for a basic plan, $12.99 per month for the standard plan, $15.99 per month for premium plan.

Disney+

Cost: $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Apple TV+

Cost: $4.99 per month.

ESPN+

Cost: $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

Hulu

Cost: $5.99 per month for a basic plan, $11.99 per month for the ad-free plan, $54.99 per month for basic plan plus live TV, $60.99 per month for ad-free plan plus live TV.

Amazon Prime Video

Cost: $8.99 per month or $119 per year as part of the Amazon Prime bundle.

HBO Max

Cost: $14.99 per month.

Peacock

Cost: $4.99 per month with commercials, $9.99 per month without commercials.

Sling TV

Cost: $29.99 per month.

