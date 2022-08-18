Deshaun Watson hit with $5 million fine, set to earn over $400K in 2022 base salary

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be eligible to play during the 2022 NFL season until week 13 when the Browns travel to Watson’s former team – the Houston Texans – for their 12th game of the season.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement on Thursday with Watson being suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy . The Browns organization and the NFL will also contribute $1 million each, to be combined with Watson’s fine, to create a fund.

"Watson's fine and contributions from the NFL and the Browns of $1 million each will create a fund of $7 million," the NFL said Thursday in a press release announcing Watson’s suspension. "This fund will support the work of nonprofit organizations across the country that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes.

The fine of $5 million is significant considering the way Watson’s contract with the Browns is structured.

When Cleveland traded for Watson in March, they immediately gave Watson a historic five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. The contract is back-loaded, with Watson getting an $8.99 million signing bonus in 2022 and making $1.035 million in base salary for the 2022 season.

Starting in the 2023 NFL season, Watson’s base salary skyrockets to $46 million per year until the last year of his contract in 2026.

The structure of the deal, and the fully guaranteed money, raised eyebrows around the league.

"I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract," Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said, according to Sports Illustrated. "To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others."

On top of the $5 million fine, Watson will not be paid his game check for each of the 11 games he misses during his suspension, bringing his total base pay for the 2022 season down to $402,500. Watson will forfeit just $57,500 per game suspended due to the nature of his contract with the Browns.

Watson’s guaranteed contract of $230 million is $125.7 million more than that of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was guaranteed $104.3 million at signing. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is third on the list with a guarantee of $101.5 million, according to Spotrac.