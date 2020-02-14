How to watch the Daytona 500

NASCAR will kick off its 2020 season with the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

Considered the stock car racing circuit’s most prominent event, this year’s Daytona 500 features several key storylines to watch. The event will mark the beginning of NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson’s final season as a full-time racer following his announcement last November of plans to retire from the circuit.

The race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, will feature an appearance by President Trump, who confirmed this week that he will be in attendance. Trump will serve as grand marshal of the Daytona 500 and give the famous direction for drivers to start their engines before the race begins.

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO ATTEND DAYTONA 500

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

NASCAR fans have a number of options to watch this year’s event. Pre-race coverage begins on Fox Sports 1 from 11 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET and continues on Fox from 1 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The race itself will air on Fox and Fox Deportes beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the event with a log-in from a cable provider on the FOX Sports Go app on mobile devices and computers.

In addition to the traditional broadcast, NASCAR will give fans a front-row seat to Johnson’s final run at the Daytona 500. Johnson’s No. 48 car will have an in-vehicle camera streaming on YouTube throughout the race.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox Sports and FOX Business.