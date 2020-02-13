Trump will attend Daytona 500, NASCAR says

President Donald Trump will attend the 62th running of the Daytona 500, NASCAR and the White House confirmed Thursday.

“Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement. “We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

Trump is the latest of several sitting presidents to attend races at Daytona. George W. Bush attended the Daytona 500 in 2004. His father, former president George H.W. Bush, attended a July race at Daytona in 1992 and Ronald Reagan attended a race in 1984.

Trump’s expected presence at the race was first reported Wednesday when the Federal Aviation Administration issued a flight restriction over the racetrack for Sunday. The announcement of a flight restriction is standard when the president attends a major sporting event.

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted Wednesday that it was securing the Daytona International Speedway. The presidential security branch noted that drones are banned within a 30-mile radius of the event.

The Daytona 500 will mark Trump’s latest trip to a major sporting event in recent months. The president previously attended the NCAA College Football Playoff’s national championship game in January, the Army-Navy college football game in December, the Alabama-LSU college football game in November and the World Series in October.

The Daytona 500 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday on Fox.

