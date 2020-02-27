Expand / Collapse search
David Ortiz selling baseball mementos, household items

Former Red Sox designated hitter selling memorabilia, other goods

Associated Press
WESTON, Mass. — Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is cleaning house, and you might be surprised by what he's selling.

The man known to Red Sox fans as Big Papi is, of course, selling tons of memorabilia from his baseball career at an estate sale scheduled for Saturday at his home in the affluent Boston suburb of Weston. But he is also selling other odds and sundry, including a neon Rolls Royce sign, a backyard composter and a stone owl sculpture.

In this June 22, 2017, file photo, retired Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz, smiles outside Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

“In addition to some exceptional sports memorabilia, you'll find beautiful furniture and decor, designer ladies clothing and accessories, gym equipment, game room tables and more," the company running the sale said on its website.

The baseball-related items for sale include framed jerseys; David Ortiz bobbleheads; Big Papi commemorative Coca-Cola bottles; signed Red Sox photographs; and a Boston Bruins jersey with the name Ortiz and his No. 34 on the back.

Hank Aaron is flanked by Alex Rodriguez, right, and David Ortiz as they take a selfie before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals on Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

The three-time World Series champion and his wife put the six-bedroom, 8,100-square-foot home on the market last year for $6.3 million, but it is not currently listed.

