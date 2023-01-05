Damar Hamlin's fundraiser tops $7 million as Bills give encouraging update on player's health

Damar Hamlin’s charity received more than $7 million in donations as the Buffalo Bills safety continued to make progress after suffering a cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The GoFundMe for the Chasing M’s Foundation Toy Drive offered an update Wednesday, as donations poured in from all across the sports spectrum. Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay was among those who contributed. He donated $25,003 to the fundraiser.

"This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," the update read.

"As representatives of Damar, the team at Jaster Athletes posted the fundraiser updates and will work with the Hamlin family, The Chasing M's Foundation, and the GoFundMe team to ensure the safe delivery of funds.

"Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. We're hopeful about Damar's future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contributions."

On Thursday, the Bills provided an encouraging update on Hamlin’s health.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement of the past 24 hours," the team said. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Hamlin's teammate Kaiir Elam added, "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"