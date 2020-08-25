Dallas Cowboys most valuable NFL franchise at $6.43B, data shows

The Dallas Cowboys, which is called “America’s Team,” is also first in the NFL in worth.

According to data compiled by Sportico, the average NFL franchise is worth more than $3 billion, and the Cowboys top that list at $6.43 billion. The Cincinnati Bengals are in dead last at $2.12 billion.

In 2019, the Cowboys generated close to $871 million in revenue, which was 81 percent greater than the average of the other 31 teams, according to Sportico. If the Cowboys didn’t sell a hot dog, t-shirt, parking pass or sponsorship, the team still would have made $300 million in ticket sales, premium seating, and deferred revenue from personal seat licenses, and they would have still made more money than 30 of the NFL teams.

The New England Patriots made $315 million from their stadium, local sponsorships, and net revenue from road games last season, the website reported.

The value for all 32 NFL franchises, which includes team-related businesses and real estate held by owners, is at $99 billion, according to Sportico.

The fair market value of all 32 NFL franchises is more than the equity value of Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined, the website reported. The teams had a combined $15.83 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, and it was an average of $495 million per team. That total is greater than 298 companies on the Fortune 500, according to Sportico.

In the event that Washington owner Dan Snyder were to sell the team during the “Redskins” nickname retirement in July, another owner would have had an opportunity to join one of the greatest sports leagues in the world.

“I could have a check for $4 billion to $4.5 billion ready within seven days,” a would-be owner told Sportico during the peak of Washington’s name-change controversy, and even "if I have to invest another $500 million for a stadium in D.C., that’s an opportunity.”