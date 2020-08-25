Brett Favre wants to see fans at NFL games amid coronavirus fight

Brett Favre understands the importance of having fans in the stands during football games and what they can bring as far as home-field advantage in important games.

Continue Reading Below

Favre appeared on FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.” Tuesday and said he would like to see fans at football games. Three teams have already said there will be no spectators while others are planning for reduced capacity.

HERSCHEL WALKER PRAISES TRUMP'S CHARACTER, DEFENDS NFL ANTHEM PROTEST STANCE

“Personally, I think they should allow fans in as they wish and take proper precautions. If you’re in fear of catching this virus, then stay home,” Favre, who recently partnered with CBD Eagle, told Stuart Varney. “There’s no question the players feed off the fans. Especially at home. I think of all the sports here in the States, at least, football I think certainly thrives feeding off of the fans.”

BUFFALO BILLS UNVEIL NEW STADIUM NAME AFTER NEW ERA PARTNERSHIP ENDS

Favre said having fans in some stadiums and not in others might give teams an advantage.

“I can’t imagine Lambeau Field on a Monday night game with zero fans in attendance. You know, home-field advantage is a real thing and you don’t take that away from some teams. But I’m curious to see how it all plays out.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

There is no league-wide policy on whether teams can allow fans in the stadiums for games. The league has let teams make their own decisions when it comes to that policy.