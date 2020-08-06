Cowboys' Randy Gregory blames NFL for reinstatement delay

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory claims he’s “doing everything” that’s been asked of him since he was indefinitely suspended in February 2019 but his attempts at reinstatement have been sidelined by the league.

Continue Reading Below

Gregory took to Twitter on Wednesday night to clear the air about his status since applying for reinstatement back in March.

NFL COULD LOSE BILLIONS ON THE TICKET MARKET IF FANS ARE BARRED FROM STADIUMS

“I really miss playing football and being a player in the NFL,” he wrote. “I’m doing everything that is asked of me and I’m in great shape physically, mentally and emotionally but I’m being held back from furthering my career because of COVID and testing.”

Gregory was indefinitely suspended in 2019 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy several times since he was first drafted by the Cowboys in 2015. He has been suspended a total of four times.

The hope is that Gregory would stand a better chance at being reinstated after a new collective bargaining agreement prevents players from being suspended for a positive test for marijuana.

BODYARMOR SIGNS NFL'S CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 6 OTHER SPORTS STARS TO ENDORSEMENT DEALS

The 27-year-old player wroate that he has been ready to play and test for months, but he still has not been able to resolve his reinstatement.

“I'm asking more questions than I'm getting answered," he wrote. "It's amazing that the powers that can keep passing the buck and also use this pandemic as a way to prevent me from joining my team. Telling me to just sit and wait in limbo over things I can't control, all the while doing everything right off the field is unfair and flat out wrong!!!"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Gregory last played in the NFL in 2018 where he compiled 25 tackles and six sacks as a rotational member of the pass rush, according to the team’s website.