Cowboys contacted Prescott, Elliott about coronavirus social distance guidelines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Dallas Cowboys officials spoke to quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott about adhering to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic after the NFL stars were accused of attending a party with 30 guests, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones said on Tuesday.

Prescott and Elliott drew widespread criticism after TMZ obtained footage of the two Cowboys players at a gathering that took place at the quarterback’s home in Prosper, Texas. Local police responded to the event and reminded guests of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people, according to the report.

XFL FILES FOR BANKRUPTCY AFTER CORONAVIRUS SACKS SEASON

"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke. I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are and I don't think you'll be seeing that anymore," Jones said during an interview on local radio outlet 105.3 The Fan. "They are certainly guys we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in, it's certainly very serious and something we know they understand."

Jones did not provide further details about the team’s discussions with their two offensive stars. Like most U.S. sports leagues, the NFL has shut down all team activities, including preparations for the upcoming draft, in order to comply with guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOM BRADY WANTS TRADEMARKS FOR TOMPA BAY, TAMPA BRADY

The NFL reiterated its stance just hours after TMZ’s report first surfaced.

“Everyone associated with the NFL should follow the recommendations and guidelines of state and local authorities and medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement obtained by Pro Football Talk. “We want all personnel to model safe and appropriate health practices.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Jones and Elliott have yet to publicly address the situation.

With the start of the 2020 NFL season still months away, the league has yet to provide a timetable as to when offseason preparations and team activities will resume. The NFL Draft will be conducted in a fully virtual format from April 23 to April 25, with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing first-round selections from his basement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS