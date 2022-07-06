Cowboys agree to partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Company, met with mixed reviews

The Dallas Cowboys inked a partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Co. on Tuesday, but the agreement with the military veteran-backed company came with some mixed reactions on social media.

The coffee company has blends that include "AK-47 Espresso," "Silencer Smooth" and "Murdered Out." Fans of the Cowboys did not feel like it was appropriate to announce the deal a day after the gunman killed several people at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

"#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team," the Cowboys’ tweet read.

The Cowboys were panned as "tone deaf" for the deal and the timing of it.

Some other fans cheered on the partnership.

The organization did not comment on the criticism.

The team played a part in a $400,000 donation to the victims and survivors of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers were killed.

Black Rifle was founded by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, who has made support of veterans one of the tenets of the company.

"BRCC is proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys, who are strongly committed to our mission of supporting veterans, first responders, and America’s men and women in uniform," a Black Rifle spokesman said. "The long-planned announcement was timed to coincide with the Independence Day holiday — America’s Team. America’s Coffee. America’s Birthday."

T. Bettina Cornwell, academic director of the University of Oregon's Warsaw Sports Marketing Center, told the Associated Press the reaction to the deal suggested a "split identification among fans."

"For those opposed to gun violence, there is no good timing," Cornwell added. "The business question is, ‘Have the Cowboys made a misstep in terms of their relationship with their more moderate fans?’"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.