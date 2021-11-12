Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' Jerry Jones excited for WrestleMania, expresses admiration for Vince McMahon

WrestleMania will take place at AT&T Stadium in April 2022

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place in Arlington, Texas, in April — and Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones couldn’t be more excited to host "The Granddaddy of Them All" at AT&T Stadium in 2022.

Jones on Friday opened up about bringing the premier WWE pay-per-view to one of the top venues in the world and his admiration for chairman Vince McMahon.

Fireworks explode during WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I’m a fabulous fan of WrestleMania. It is really one of the real accomplishments, for me, to have that event at our stadium," he said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

"I am so impressed by McMahon's ability and skills of making wrestling what it is today. I grew up when wrestling was the first time on television, and it was so much fun. I used to go to wrestling matches when I was a kid. My father used to get involved and be a sponsor, and use wrestling to call attention to his stores."

The two-day event is set to take place April 2 and 3 in Arlington. WWE has already been a presence at Cowboys games, with The Undertaker making himself known in the building.

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On Sunday, ‘Taker was seen meeting with another fearsome athlete – Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. The two met before the Cowboys took on the Denver Broncos.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with son Stephen Jones before a preseason NFL game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium, on Aug 21, 2021. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Photos)

WrestleMania X-Seven and WrestleMania 25 were both held in Houston. AT&T Stadium hosted WrestleMania 32 with Roman Reigns and Triple H headlining the card.