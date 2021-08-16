WWE to create NFTs inspired by superstar John Cena

WWE announced on Monday night it will create non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) inspired by WWE Superstar John Cena.

Just in time for SummerSlam, WWE will also be selling one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

The drop will feature a platinum tier auction that includes a one-of-one exclusive NFT. The NFTs will be presented in conjunction with Bitski and available at WWE.com/NFT.

The lucky top bidder for the platinum tier will receive a one-of-a-kind NFT and a once-in-a-lifetime experience for two at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, including two front row tickets, VIP access, and hotel accommodations.

Additionally, the person will win a personalized WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner’s name engraved on the side plates and John Cena’s "Dr. of Thuganomics" style chain from WrestleMania 35.

The next gold tier drops on Saturday and is set to include 500 limited edition NFTs, along with a limited-edition merch box personally curated by Cena.

Cena is shooting for his 17th world title as he challenges Roman Reigns.

"Five days until SummerSlam," the "Suicide Star" actor tweeted on Monday.

"The Summer of Cena will be capped off by a phenomenal main event at SummerSlam as well as an opportunity for the WWE Universe to own unique collectibles inspired by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today," said Scott Zanghellini, WWE Senior Vice President, Revenue Strategy & Development.

The platinum tier auction will be live for 24 hours, beginning at the start of SmackDown this Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m. EST through the start of SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, August 21, and will stream live on Peacock and WWE Network at 8 p.m. EST/5 pm PST.