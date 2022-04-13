Cowboys become first NFL team to enter crypto world

The Dallas Cowboys made a historic move on Wednesday, becoming the first NFL team to land a partnership in the world of alternative investments and cryptocurrencies.

The Cowboys announced a deal with Blockchain.com for the website to become the exclusive digital asset partner of the famous club. Blockchain co-founder and CEO Peter Smith spoke at a press conference at The Star in Texas and made an announcement on its website.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Smith, in his initial blog post, called teaming up with the Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones a "natural fit." He said Blockchain will provide in-game activations as part of the fan experience and will help educate members of the organization and the surrounding community about web3 and finance.

"Blockchain.com is one of the oldest and most trusted digital asset platforms in the world, has easy-to-use products and remains relentlessly focused on customers," Jones said, via the team’s website. "They are bringing Wall Street to Main Street by making digital assets available to anyone, anywhere in the world – and that's a touchdown for our millions of global fans. We take pride in being the first team in the NFL to sign an official cryptocurrency partnership, and are proud to venture into this innovative business with Blockchain.com."

The Cowboys said the deal also includes a club space inside AT&T Stadium, rights to social and digital integrations, and other priority signage throughout the stadium along with a bunch of advertising.

NFL LEGEND MICHAEL IRVIN GETS INTO CRYPTO WORLD AS INVESTOR IN EDUCATIONAL PLATFORM

"We chose to partner with the Cowboys because they represent the most trusted brand in professional sports, they compete with a champion mindset, and believe in long-term partnerships," Smith said during the press conference.

"Growing up in rural America where football is deeply rooted in the culture, I'm incredibly honored to join forces with the world's most valuable sports franchise and the Jones family, who have dedicated their lives to building a first-class franchise on and off the field for 33 years."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Blockchain.com says more than $1 trillion in crypto has been traded on its platform since 2011.