Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb 'choosing better' as part of revolutionary Bodyarmor campaign

CeeDee Lamb wants to "choose better" on and off the field.

On the field, Lamb chose to stay with the Dallas Cowboys on a $140 million deal, and after injuries shortened quarterback Dak Prescott's season, he's choosing to throw the 2024 season "in the trash" and help the Cowboys back to the playoffs.

Off the field, though, the superstar receiver is headlining the "Choose Better" campaign with Bodyarmor, the hydration drink brand that he's been a part of for years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The new campaign includes a new logo for the first time in 15 years, and Lamb is helping the push with Connor McDavid, Joe Burrow and Sabrina Ionescu.

"'Choose Better' is all about the commitment we make every day to show up just a little bit better than we were the day before. It starts with the choices we make, and that includes hydration," Lamb, whose favorite flavor is Strawberry Banana, told Fox Business. "I’m proud to be part of this one."

"'Choose Better'" is a mentality that I relate to," he added. "I’m always striving to do and be better, whether that’s my training, my workout routine or my diet. I’m always looking to make better choices to up the ante with my game."

The Bodyarmor roster is stacked. Kobe Bryant invested in the brand in 2014, and Mike Trout put it on the map during his MVP days.

"I knew since coming into the league that I wanted to be a part of the Bodyarmor organization and everything they have to offer, very excited for the future," he said. "It’s a prestigious roster. Being a part of it, continuing the legacy – we’re going to have a lot more people later on – being one of the few to keep the tradition going and holding it down."

"BODYARMOR entered the market in 2011 as the challenger brand, and quickly redefined the sports drink category," Bodyarmor Chief Marketing Officer Tom Gargiulo said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Over the years, the landscape has evolved but our DNA remains the same–bold, authentic, and unapologetically real. This new visual identity is not just about a fresh look, it’s about reinforcing who we are and where we’re headed. We’re raising the bar once again, delivering a brand and product line-up that fuels the next generation of athletes and hydration-conscious consumers."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.