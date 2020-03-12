Could the NHL suspend its season next?

The coronavirus outbreak has worked its way into the sports world. The National Hockey League looks to be the next to make a decision on whether to drastically change how the sport operates, according to the New York Post.

On the heels of the National Basketball Association announcing it was suspending its season indefinitely, the NHL released a statement of its own.

There are 10 games scheduled for Thursday. The Post says the Players’ Association is expecting to continue virus-related discussions with the league before then.

Also on Wednesday, The NCAA announced that its men's basketball tournament, which begins next week, will be played without fans in attendance.

