Coronavirus prompts NBA to suspend season indefinitely, Jazz player tests positive

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday night after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

League officials did not identify which Jazz player tested positive. However, a source with knowledge of the situation said the player was Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The results came shortly before Utah's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena, prompting the game's immediate cancellation. An initial announcement said the cancellation was "due to unforeseen circumstances."

The suspension of all NBA games after tonight came just hours after league officials and team owners held a teleconference to discuss potential next steps for coronavirus. Owners "shared a consensus" at the time that NBA games should move forward without fans in attendance, ESPN reported.

That plan was nullified following the events prior to tonight's Jazz-Thunder game.

Prior to the suspension, NBA officials expected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to coronavirus-related interruptions. The expected losses are the latest financial setback for the NBA, which lost up to $200 million in revenue after Chinese sponsors cut ties en masse over Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet last October in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.