Coronavirus prompts NFL to mandate face masks for fans attending games

NFL fans will be required to wear protective face masks while attending games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, had already announced individual mandates for face masks. The league’s 32 franchises are preparing to play games with reduced attendance levels this fall.

“For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings,” a league spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, tweeted Wednesday.

The NFL said it would determine which teams would be able to host fans on a case-by-case basis according to guidance from local and state public health officials. Some teams, including the New York Jets, the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, are expected to play without crowds.

Players are scheduled to report to training camp on July 28 with strict health and safety guidelines in place.

Union representatives informed players earlier this week that the NFL would not play any preseason games this summer and it would enter camp with a reduced roster size of 80 players. The NFL and NFL Players Association also reached an agreement for daily coronavirus testing.

The NFL is planning to play out a full 17-week regular season.

