Coronavirus prompts 49ers' Raheem Mostert to cancel autograph session

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert said Wednesday he has pulled out of an upcoming autograph session with fans out of concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the Bay Araea, I have decided not to attend the signing on March 8th at the Santa Clara Convention Center,” Mostert wrote on Twitter.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Wednesday afternoon after local authorities reported a coronavirus-related death. Newsom said the state has 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus to date.

Mostert is one of several professional athletes to express concern about coronavirus as the outbreak has worsened in recent days. CJ McCollum of the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers said last week that he was “taking a break from signing autographs until further notice” due to coronavirus.

The NBA advised players in a memo this week to avoid high-fiving fans or taking pens from others for autographs.

The NFL said it will “closely monitor” the outbreak ahead of its annual league meeting and NFL Draft in the coming weeks. The NCAA formed a coronavirus advisory panel but said it plans to hold its March Madness basketball tournaments as scheduled.

Mostert, 27, was a key part of the 49ers’ offense during the 2019 season. The team won Super Bowl LIV in February.

"As a husband and father, it is my job to put my family first," Mostert added. "Thank you all for understanding. I will make it up to you soon!"

