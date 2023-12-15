College football bowl season kicks off: What brands are sponsoring bowl games?

College football’s bowl season is set to kick off with fans around the country set to tune in for the finale of their favorite team’s season.

Bowl season is a time for college football fans to enjoy their last glimpses of the gridiron until the following fall. The bowl games range from the historic – the "Granddaddy of Them All" as the Rose Bowl is affectionately known – to newer bowl games that trade head coaches’ traditional postgame Gatorade bath for being doused in substances like mayonnaise.

Bowl season also presents an opportunity for companies to build their brands by sponsoring games. Although details about exact sponsorship agreements can be hard to come by, companies may spend several hundred thousand dollars to get their brand name attached to a lower-tier bowl game, while title sponsorships for higher profile games like the prestigious New Year’s Six bowls can run into tens of millions of dollars.

Bowl games also tend to have additional sponsors and partners beyond those attached to the name of the bowl. The income is used to support local philanthropic endeavors as well as to make payments to the conferences that each participating team is a member of, which are in turn distributed to individual schools to support their intercollegiate athletic programs.

Here’s a look at each of this year’s bowl game matchups. All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Ohio Bobcats , Conway, S.C., 11:00 a.m.

- Georgia Southern Eagles vs. , Conway, S.C., 11:00 a.m. Cricket Celebration Bowl - Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers, Atlanta, Ga., noon

- Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers, Atlanta, Ga., noon R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns , New Orleans, La., 2:15 p.m.

- Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. , New Orleans, La., 2:15 p.m. Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl - Miami (Ohio) Redhawks vs. Appalachian Mountaineers , Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

- Miami (Ohio) Redhawks vs. , Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m. Isleta New Mexico Bowl - New Mexico State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs , Albuquerque, N.M., 5:45 p.m.

- New Mexico State Aggies vs. , Albuquerque, N.M., 5:45 p.m. Starco Brands LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk - UCLA Bruins vs. Boise State Broncos, Inglewood, Calif., 7:30 p.m.

- vs. Boise State Broncos, Inglewood, Calif., 7:30 p.m. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - California Golden Bears vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders, Shreveport, La., 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Famous Toastery Bowl - Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs, Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl - UT San Antonio Roadrunners vs. Marshall Thundering Herd , Frisco, Texas, 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - South Florida Bulls vs. Syracuse Orange , Boca Raton, Fla., 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22, 2023

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Central Florida Knights, Tampa, Fla., 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023

Quick Lane Bowl - Bowling Green Falcons vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers , Detroit, Mich., 2:00 p.m.

- Bowling Green Falcons vs. , Detroit, Mich., 2:00 p.m. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Texas State Bobcats vs. Rice Owls , Dallas, Texas, 5:30 p.m.

- Texas State Bobcats vs. , Dallas, Texas, 5:30 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNLV Rebels, Phoenix, Ariz., 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - #24 SMU Mustangs vs. Boston College Eagles, Boston, Mass., 11:00 a.m.

- #24 vs. Boston College Eagles, Boston, Mass., 11:00 a.m. Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Miami Hurricanes , Bronx, N.Y., 2:15 p.m.

- Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. , Bronx, N.Y., 2:15 p.m. Pop-Tarts Bowl - #18 North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. #25 Kansas State Wildcats, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m.

- #18 vs. #25 Kansas State Wildcats, Orlando, Fla., 5:45 p.m. Valero Alamo Bowl - #14 Arizona Wildcats vs. #12 Oklahoma Sooners , San Antonio, 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - #22 Clemson Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats, Jacksonville, Fla., noon

- #22 vs. Kentucky Wildcats, Jacksonville, Fla., noon Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - #19 Oregon State Beavers vs. #16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m.

- #19 vs. #16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m. AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones , Memphis, Tenn., 3:30 p.m.

- Memphis Tigers vs. , Memphis, Tenn., 3:30 p.m. Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - #9 Missouri Tigers vs. #7 Ohio State Buckeyes , Arlington, Texas, 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - #11 Ole Miss Rebels vs. #10 Penn State Nittany Lions , Atlanta, Ga., noon

- #11 Ole Miss Rebels vs. #10 , Atlanta, Ga., noon TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Auburn Tigers vs. Maryland Terrapins, Nashville, Tenn., 2:00 p.m.

- vs. Maryland Terrapins, Nashville, Tenn., 2:00 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl - #6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #5 Florida State Seminoles , Miami, Fla., 4:00 p.m.

- #6 Georgia Bulldogs vs. #5 , Miami, Fla., 4:00 p.m. Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys , Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl - Wisconsin Badgers vs. #13 LSU Tigers , Tampa, Fla., noon

- Wisconsin Badgers vs. #13 , Tampa, Fla., noon Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - #23 Liberty Flames vs. #8 Oregon Ducks , Glendale, Ariz., 1 p.m.

- #23 Liberty Flames vs. #8 , Glendale, Ariz., 1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - #17 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. #21 Tennessee Volunteers, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m.

- #17 vs. #21 Tennessee Volunteers, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential - #4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #1 Michigan Wolverines , Pasadena, Calif., 5:00 p.m.

- #4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. #1 , Pasadena, Calif., 5:00 p.m. CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - #3 Texas Longhorns vs. #2 Washington Huskies , New Orleans, La., 8:45 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024