Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

NFL

Colin Kaepernick liability waiver issue impacting NFL labor talks: Report

NFL collective-bargaining deal expires after 2020 season

By FOXBusiness
close
Colin Kaepernick's Air Force 1 shoes with a not-so-subtle message on them sold out online in less than one day.video

Nike sells out Kaepernick-inspired sneakers

Colin Kaepernick's Air Force 1 shoes with a not-so-subtle message on them sold out online in less than one day.

The dispute between free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s camp and NFL officials over a liability waiver has resurfaced during the league’s ongoing negotiations with the NFL Players Association toward a new labor deal, according to a report on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

NFL officials are pushing for the inclusion of a standardized liability waiver for players to sign before workouts, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a memo distributed to union members. The NFLPA identified the proposal, which some view as detrimental to players’ legal rights, as a key obstacle in current labor talks.

ANTONIO BROWN'S AGENT DREW ROSENHAUS CUTS TIES UNTIL NFL STAR SEEKS COUNSEL: REPORT

Kaepernick, the free-agent quarterback best known for his role in leading player protests against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season, dropped out of an NFL-arranged workout last November after league officials asked him to sign a liability waiver. While NFL teams regularly ask players to sign injury waivers before workouts, Kaepernick’s camp argued at the time that the waiver contained “unusual” language that could have curtailed his ability to take legal action in the future.

WILL TOM BRADY RETURN TO PATRIOTS NEXT SEASON? HERE'S WHAT VEGAS SAYS

Kaepernick had filed a collusion grievance against the NFL’s 32 teams, alleging team owners and league officials conspired to keep him off the field due to his role in the protests. The two sides reached a financial settlement, and Kaepernick has repeatedly declared his intention to return to the NFL.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer reacts to quarterback Colin Kaepernick setting his own rules for his NFL workout.Video

In the memo to union members, the NFLPA said the proposed liability waiver was one of multiple “current major issues” blocking a labor deal. The NFL’s current collective-bargaining agreement expires after the 2020 season. The proposal's exact paraments, such as the language included in the standardized waiver, are unclear.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The dispute over the issues is “significant enough that we cannot recommend to our membership that we should accept a deal in this state at this time,” the union said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The NFL’s revenue-sharing split and guaranteed compensation for players are also considered key issues in the labor talks. League officials are also pushing for an expanded regular-season slate of 17 games per team, up from 16 at present.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM